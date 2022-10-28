The evenly balanced hybrid known as Runtz (50/50) is one of cannabis’ most famous monarchs. Its phenotypes are numerous and its flavors are practically synonymous with Los Angeles. It comes from a handsome lineage that includes Zkittlez and Gelato strains and is currently taking the Colorado bud market by storm. Dispensaries across the state are getting in on the Runtz game, encouraging people to finally see what all the “buzz” is about.



Compared to traditional Cookies cuts, the Runtz strain grows light and wispy. Its trichomes jut out and grow in stringy calyxes that have a kind of alien charm all their own.



While Runtz has a candy type of flavor that inspired its name, the aroma is more focused on pineapple and other tropical fruits. It also has a light skunkiness that is less noticeable in the flavor than the smell. You won’t smell the sour berries in the flavor profile, but you’ll definitely taste them. Phelladrene is the dominant terpene in the mix with this strain, followed by an equal amount of Caryophyllene. These two combine to make the fruity and sweet aroma that makes this strain so popular. Yet there’s plenty of Limonene and Linalool in the mix to add sourness as well.



Give Runtz plants plenty of space so they don’t have issues with mold or pests. The Runtz strain can handle both indoor and outdoor growing environments however it needs high humidity and stable temperatures, so most growers prefer to keep it indoors.



People who wish to grow Runtz have difficulty sourcing seeds due to their popularity, luckily you have came to the right place! Additionally, it’s an excellent plant for first-time growers; some claim it can grow practically anywhere. Cannabis users who have grown Runtz say it grows very well in warm environments, making this an ideal plant for first-time cultivators. Like most cannabis plants, Runtz produces natural compounds that make it resistant to pests and diseases. However, it’s still important to take extra care of the plant because it grows rapidly.

