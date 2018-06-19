Loading…
Strawberry Moon Rock Pre-Roll 1g

by Presidential Rx
SativaTHC 17%CBD
About this strain

Strawberry

Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.

Strawberry effects

148 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Presidential Rx
A LITTLE PRESIDENTIAL PACKS A BIG PUNCH
​Presidential Rx is committed to quality bud that is long-lasting and delivers a strong, reliable dose with each use. Our OG Kush is infused with OG Kush Hash Oil and rolled in OG Kush Kief. Our all-natural, proprietary CO2 extraction process provides quality, consistency and the ability to serve speciffiic conditions with appropriate dosage.