About this product
Tropicana Cookies is a sativa strain. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is an infusion of citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. Very aromatic and pungent, Tropicana Cookies will have a sour fuel like flavor
Dominant Terpenes: Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Strain Type: Sativa
Prominent Cannabinoids: CBD, CBC, CBG, CBDV
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
238 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Prime Sunshine CBD
PRIME SUNSHINE™ leads the CBD (cannabidiol) industry with uncompromising standards of quality of our plant-based cannabinoids and other wellness products. We focus on sustainable agronomics, coupled with our proprietary, certified, internationally pedigreed seed, yielding a FARM FRESH consistent, quality product.
Prime Sunshine™’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- our plants are grown outdoors in order to allow mother nature to do her magic. Our seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary and certified; it's what sets us apart from the crowd. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocompounds) for this “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.
