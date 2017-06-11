About this product
Blue Mystic effects
Reported by real people like you
115 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
