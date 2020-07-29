Loading…
Logo for the brand Prophet Cannabis

Prophet Cannabis

Harle-Tsu

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD 11%

Harle-Tsu effects

Reported by real people like you
258 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
