ProVerde Laboratories, Inc. is a Massachusetts based laboratory offering analytical testing and consulting services in the Medical Marijuana (MMJ) segment. Available services utilizing leading-edge technologies to yield the most reliable analytical results available, while maintaining an environmentally friendly, green approach. Our mission includes building lasting relationships with our customers and communities by providing services with reliability, quality, and integrity.Our founders have always been involved with their civic and business communities and understand corporate responsibility. We believe in supporting our business partners and the communities we serve and the patient groups that benefit from cannabinoid therapies. We also have a strong commitment to environmental awareness, and as such have chosen analytical testing technologies that minimize the impact on the environment. As a result, our analytical testing generates 100 to 500 times less hazardous waste relative to conventional analytical methodologies"To provide Cannabis manufacturers, producers, researchers and creators of products with analytical laboratory services that utilizes the next generation of smarter, faster, environmentally friendly testing and separation technologies and produce a much broader array of results with greater precision to help understand and improve product development, processing and safety."