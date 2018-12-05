Bred by Lawrence Ringo of SoHum Seeds, Astral Works is a hybrid cross of Harle-Tsu and Tangerine Haze, resulting in a strain with an almost 2:1 CBD:THC ratio. Its buds hold dark purple and green coloring, while also being covered in orange hairs. Drawing from its myrcene and terpinolene terpenes, it has a floral flavoring with herbal and mango tones. Delivering a buoyant head high that isn't as common in CBD strains, Astral Works brings gentle focus and calming clarity to the daily flow of duty and distraction.