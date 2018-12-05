About this product
Pruf Cultivar - Clean Green Certified | Astral Works | .5g | 5.66% THC | 8.81% CBD | Frequency: Easy
Bred by Lawrence Ringo of SoHum Seeds, Astral Works is a hybrid cross of Harle-Tsu and Tangerine Haze, resulting in a strain with an almost 2:1 CBD:THC ratio. Its buds hold dark purple and green coloring, while also being covered in orange hairs. Drawing from its myrcene and terpinolene terpenes, it has a floral flavoring with herbal and mango tones. Delivering a buoyant head high that isn't as common in CBD strains, Astral Works brings gentle focus and calming clarity to the daily flow of duty and distraction.
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
33% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
8% | medium-low
Prūf Cultivar
Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.