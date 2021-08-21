DANK Carts Tropical Runtz Delta 8 (D8) Vape Cartridge by PUFF XTRAX is a popular hybrid strain that's a cross between Zkittlez and Gelato strains, thus you can imagine how loud this strain can be. PUFF XTRAX Tropical Runtz features a unique terpene profile that's been described as sweet like the candy with hints of tropical citrus and wood, leaving a tropical yet earthy aftertaste. Its uplifting analytical effect will give a sense of mental boost and motivation, while soothing aches and pains. This is a perfect daytime strain for those that need to be on their game, but need some relief from chronic pain and stress.



Features:



Flavor: Tropical Runtz

Strain: Hybrid

Terpene Profile: Uplifting, Focus, Euphoric, Serenity

Aroma: Mashup of orange, mango and lemon with light earthy undertones

1mL/1000mg per Cartridge

100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Oil

CCELL® Coil Technology - Intense Flavor Production

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Delta-8 Oil, Terpenes

Click Here to View Lab Results

Included:



1-Qty Delta-8 Tropical Runtz Vape Cartridge

Potent & Pure Guaranteed:



PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.



Warning:



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



Disclaimer:



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.

