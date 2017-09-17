About this product
Generously coated in golden amber trichomes, these round, bright green buds have a nose that’s perfectly sweet with a creamy, lemon overtone. Upon inhale, this strain will ease you into a calm euphoria without making you crash - leaving you feeling secure and content. It might just be the answer to your mommy issues.
THC RANGE TESTING:
Total THC: 34.71%
Total Cannabinoids: 36.35% Batch: S042622-2
Total THC: 33.73%
Total Cannabinoids: 35.38% Batch: S062122-4
Total THC: 32.87%
Total Cannabinoids: 35.23% Batch: S062822-3
PACKAGE: Yellow - 3.5g Glass Jar with CR Lid and Yellow Secondary Box
About this strain
Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.
About this brand
Where do we come from and why?
More importantly where does our weed come from?
Do you care?
You should care.
Even if you care a tiny bit you will have deep love for our flower. All of the water used in our cultivation is collected from the air, we pull no water from California tap. Why? Because a single cannabis plant needs approximately 150-250 gallons of water to reach flowering state. Our cultivation has no runoff; even “safe” fertilizers and nutrients will contaminate surrounding water supplies making life inhabitable for indigenous species.
And we love animals. We also love bugs and use them, like rolly pollys, earthworms and nematodes along with friendly bacteria, fungi and protozoa to create a “soil food web” which helps naturally prevent disease and plant-eating predators by working with the plant to provide nutrients and protection.
And when we are done we donate all used soil to public parks. Because why not? Parks are great and we should all support them. And yes, we talk to our flower.
These thoughtful cultivation practices and the good energy surrounding our flower in their life cycle creates robust terpene profiles, with a strong nose that—when you smoke it—you will understand the world in a different way.