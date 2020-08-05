Terry T x Gelato 33 - CBD Indoor Flower 'Winner 2022 Emerald Cup'
LINEAGE: Terry T x Gelato 33
An incredible 2:1 CBD cross, Terry T x Gelato 33 has a wonderful sour, citrus, diesel nose and gorgeous green buds with splashes of purple. We didn’t think Terry T could get any better, but here we are. Our beloved Terry T is all gassed up! If you know, you know.
THC & CBD RANGE TESTING:
Total THC: 6.12%
Total CBD: 13.51%
Total Cannabinoids: 21.16% Batch: S050322-1
Total THC: 7.10%
Total CBD: 14.81%
Total Cannabinoids: 23.56% Batch: S051722-2
Total THC: 5.56%
Total CBD: 11.95%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.65% Batch: S032922-1
Total THC: 6.93%
Total CBD: 13.65%
Total Cannabinoids: 21.01% Batch: S030822-4
PACKAGE: White - 3.5g Glass Jar with CR Lid and Secondary Box
Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.
Where do we come from and why?
More importantly where does our weed come from?
Do you care?
You should care.
Even if you care a tiny bit you will have deep love for our flower. All of the water used in our cultivation is collected from the air, we pull no water from California tap. Why? Because a single cannabis plant needs approximately 150-250 gallons of water to reach flowering state. Our cultivation has no runoff; even “safe” fertilizers and nutrients will contaminate surrounding water supplies making life inhabitable for indigenous species.
And we love animals. We also love bugs and use them, like rolly pollys, earthworms and nematodes along with friendly bacteria, fungi and protozoa to create a “soil food web” which helps naturally prevent disease and plant-eating predators by working with the plant to provide nutrients and protection.
And when we are done we donate all used soil to public parks. Because why not? Parks are great and we should all support them. And yes, we talk to our flower.
These thoughtful cultivation practices and the good energy surrounding our flower in their life cycle creates robust terpene profiles, with a strong nose that—when you smoke it—you will understand the world in a different way.