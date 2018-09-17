About this product
Features:
-Triple Distilled Oil
-10x more vapor
- Next generation ceramic cartridges
- Healthiest vaporizing technology
- no oil to coil burning
- Full Terpene Profile
- Extreme Potency
-`Solvent-Free
- Superior taste
Our upgraded award winning triple distilled oil is made with pride. It is more clear, transparent and yes more THC potent than ever before. Free of glycol, glycerin or solvents we offer the true cannabis taste of full bodied terpene profile strains to enhance and compliment the therapeutic effects of cannabis while ensuring patient safety and satisfaction .
Our new ceramic technology eliminates burnt taste of the dinosaur days of "oil to metal coil”. It captures the best our oil has to offer, evenly heating it across a smooth ceramic basin with vapor delivered to your lips by a porcelain ceramic mouthpiece.
It is with these advancements, we bring to you an unparalleled vaping experience with higher vapor volume and Pure cannabis taste. Making it easy to see why its the "one".
About this strain
A 2003 Cannabis Cup winner, Hawaiian Snow is a trifecta of Haze genetics, combining Neville’s Haze, Pure Haze, and Hawaiian Haze into one superior sativa line. It has all the features one might expect from its genetic lineage: a tall, stretchy structure, slow flowering time (up to 14 weeks), intense spicy-incense aroma with hints of citrus and eucalyptus, and generous amounts of THC. Where Hawaiian Snow really stands out is in its high, a very stimulating head buzz that is perfect for social interaction and creative endeavors. Hawaiian Snow has been known to leave users with an overwhelming case of the giggles
Hawaiian Snow effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with