Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.
Purple Punch is the result of crossing two classic Indica dominant strains Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. Its flowers shimmer with trichomes and are coated with beautiful purple hues. This strain tastes and smells just like its name suggests, a satisfying sweet and tart Purple Punch. Its distinct desert-like flavor is what makes this strain so unique. Users can expect a more sedative calming effect from this outstanding Indica variety.
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
