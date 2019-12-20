About this product

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.



Purple Punch is the result of crossing two classic Indica dominant strains Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. Its flowers shimmer with trichomes and are coated with beautiful purple hues. This strain tastes and smells just like its name suggests, a satisfying sweet and tart Purple Punch. Its distinct desert-like flavor is what makes this strain so unique. Users can expect a more sedative calming effect from this outstanding Indica variety.