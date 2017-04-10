Rainforest Organix
Casey Jones
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Casey Jones effects
Reported by real people like you
352 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!