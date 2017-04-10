Loading…
Logo for the brand Rainforest Organix

Rainforest Organix

Casey Jones

SativaTHC 16%CBD

352 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
