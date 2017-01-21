Rainforest Organix
Grape Stomper
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Grape Stomper effects
Reported by real people like you
278 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!