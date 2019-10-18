Raw Garden™
Cindy Punch Live Sauce
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Cindy Punch Live Sauce
Sour Cindy x Purple Punch F2
Indica Hybrid
Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden Sauce is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. Contains approximately 7-14% terpenes and comes in a wetter consistency than Raw Garden Live Resin.
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,035 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
