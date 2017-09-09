Extreme-Lee Fire Refined Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Raw Garden™
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Extreme-Lee Fire 0.5g Cartridge
Leeroy OG x Original Glue x Extreme OG
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with Cannabis terpenes.
About this strain
Extreme OG
Extreme OG, bred by Exotic Genetix, is a potent yet functional indica built from the genetics of Fire OG and Green Ribbon. While Fire OG maintains chunky, weighted body effects, this strain stays uplifted thanks to the dominant Green Crack genetics inside Green Ribbon. In small doses, this strain places pleasant relaxation in the body while leaving the mind alert. But be warned, continuous consumption may lead to couch lock and appetite ignition.
Extreme OG effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
69% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
46% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
69% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
46% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.