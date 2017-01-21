Loading…
Sour Stomper Live Sauce 1g

by Raw Garden™
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

Sour Stomper Sauce
Grape Stomper OG x Sour Crack
Indica Dominant Hybrid

Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

About this strain

Picture of Grape Stomper
Grape Stomper

Grape Stomper, more commonly known as "Sour Grapes" is a craft hybrid marijuana strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

Grape Stomper effects

Reported by real people like you
278 people told us about effects:
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.