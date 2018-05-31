About this strain
AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
2,026 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
