Refine
Candy Apple LOUD Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Candy Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
27% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
ADD/ADHD
27% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!