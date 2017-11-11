Refine
Gas Mask Loud Resin™️
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Loud Resin™️ is the award-winning flagship product from Refine -- Xtracted Labs line of premium hash oil. The beautiful golden oil showcases outstanding genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators with great attention to detail. It all starts by sourcing only the finest and most meticulously handled local cannabis. Our goal once it's in the lab is to match the flower in aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the rich, saucy hash oil is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom Loud Resin™️ label, and shipped off to our local retail partners for you to enjoy.
Gas Mask effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
