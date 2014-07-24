Refine
Pineapple Premium Loud Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
"Refine’s award-winning Premium Loud Cartridges offer the flavors and punch of our signature Loud Resin™ in quality, easy to use cartridges. Loud Cartridges are 100% cannabis extract and feature native, strain-specific terpenes extracted from the best locally grown cannabis paired with RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a refined cartridge experience that stands out for both flavor and potency.
Offered in all of the best selling strains and limited edition releases. Refine’s Loud Cartridges deliver the loud terps you’re after in a premium CCELL cartridge that delivers an ultra clean, pure, and delicious cloud of vapor every time."
Offered in all of the best selling strains and limited edition releases. Refine’s Loud Cartridges deliver the loud terps you’re after in a premium CCELL cartridge that delivers an ultra clean, pure, and delicious cloud of vapor every time."
Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
392 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!