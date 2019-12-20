Regulator
Regulator Cartridge - Gelato #33 1G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Gelato #33 effects
Reported by real people like you
183 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!