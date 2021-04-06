Regulator
Regulator Gold Cartridge - Blueberry Breath 1G
Strain rating:
THC —CBD —
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Blueberry Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
