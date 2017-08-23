Regulator
Regulator Gold Cartridge - Triangle Kush 1G
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Triangle Kush effects
164 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
