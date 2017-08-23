Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Regulator

Regulator

Regulator Gold Cartridge - Triangle Kush 1G

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

Triangle Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
164 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!