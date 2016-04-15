About this strain
Thought to be exclusive to Portland, Oregon dispensary Five Zero Trees, Mt. Hood Magic is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Durban Poison. There a few different phenotypes available: two are indica-dominant and resemble the NL5 portion of its genetics; the other is sativa-dominant and similar to Durban Poison.
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
