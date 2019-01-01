Resonant Botanicals
Natural, Organic CBD Lotions and Creams
About Resonant Botanicals
Natural, organic, hand-made CBD lotions and creams to help relieve pain, anxiety, sleeplessness and more.
Available in
Worldwide, Canada, United States
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Natural, organic, hand-made CBD lotions and creams to help relieve pain, anxiety, sleeplessness and more.
Worldwide, Canada, United States