Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
