Revel Farms
Sour Tsunami Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%
Sour Tsunami effects
Reported by real people like you
199 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!