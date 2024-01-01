We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
RISE
Custom Ratios. Custom Doses. Custom Cannabis.
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Concentrates
Topicals
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
14 products
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ Orange Push Pop
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ Fire OG
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ Cake & Punch
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ OKM #11
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ Pudding Pop
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ ChemDog
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ Apple Punch
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ Whipped Cherries
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ Fudgesicle
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ Papaya Punch
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ Watermelon Mimosa
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ Gorilla Breath
by RISE
Ingestible
RISE Distillate Dart 1g
by RISE
Rick Simpson Oil
RISE RSO+ G13
by RISE
Home
Brands
RISE
Catalog
Concentrates