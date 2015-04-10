Royal Highness Pre-Roll 1.4g 2-Pack
HybridTHC 6%CBD 8%
Royal Highness effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
