An evenly balanced hybrid strain that is 50% indica / 50% Sativa. If you’re looking for a super citrusy flavor with high flying effects to boot, you’ve found it with OG Lime Kush. With its citrusy, sweet scent, and undertone flavors of spice, pine, and herbs, OG Lime has an edge in treating those suffering from chronic pain. Heart shaped buds that are light to forest green in color, their orange pistils and delicate coating of trichomes will have you chillin’ like a villain in no time at all.

