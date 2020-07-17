Rogue Apothecary
About this product
An evenly balanced hybrid strain that is 50% indica / 50% Sativa. If you’re looking for a super citrusy flavor with high flying effects to boot, you’ve found it with OG Lime Kush. With its citrusy, sweet scent, and undertone flavors of spice, pine, and herbs, OG Lime has an edge in treating those suffering from chronic pain. Heart shaped buds that are light to forest green in color, their orange pistils and delicate coating of trichomes will have you chillin’ like a villain in no time at all.
Lime OG effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!