AM/PM Anti-Aging Daily Moisturizer With CBD Oil
With our CannaCosmetics™ AM/PM Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream, your skin will stay exceptionally hydrated throughout your day, no matter what climate you are in. Tired of dry skin in the morning? With the USA sourced highest quality hemp oil, AM/PM Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream CannaCosmetics™ consists of a unique, custom created and developed, blend of herbal extracts and anti-aging qualities to help aging skin stay younger and healthier. If you want healthier skin and truly care for your body, you have just found the product you have been looking for. You can use our product any time of the day or night as part of your skincare regimen. Treat your skin with what it deserves and enjoy smoother and younger skin.
80% USA Grown CBD Oil
THC FREE
6mg CBD Infused
Non GMO
Sulphate Free
Paraben Free
SUGGESTED USE: Great for most skin types. Apply to the entire face, neck, and chest following a daily wash. You can even add a dab of your favorite sunscreen for a.m. outdoor use. Avoid contact with eyes. Use only as directed.
MAIN BENEFITS: Use daily to enjoy the appearance of younger, healthier looking skin, while keeping it hydrated and toned.
INGREDIENTS: PURIFIED WATER, PAMITOYL TRIPEPTIDE-1, TETRAPEPTIDE-7, BUTYLENE GLYCOL, JOJOBA OIL, STEARIC ACID, CETYL ALCOHOL, HYDROLYZED COLLAGEN, GLYCERYL STEARATE, PEG 100, DIMETICON, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, LAVAMDULA STOECHAS EXTRACT, CANNABIS SATIVA (HEMP SEED OIL), POLISORBATE 20, PHENOXYETHANOL, CAPRYLYL GLYCOL, POTASSIUM SORBATE, HYZELENE GLYCOL
