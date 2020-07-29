About this product

Anti-Aging Cream w/ Apple Stem Cells



Fruit Cultured Stem Cells have the ability to self-renew and replace specific plant cells that need repair. It ideally works the same way with your skin. The enzymes or plant stem cells, when applied topically help to protect the human skin stem cells from damage and deterioration. It stimulates the skin’s own stem cells to self-repair already broken or damages tissue by sending the message to the stem cells to create proteins, carbohydrates and lipids to help repair fine lines, wrinkles and restore and maintain firmness and elasticity.



80% USA Grown CBD Oil

THC FREE

6mg CBD Infused

Non GMO

Sulphate Free

Paraben Free



WHY FRUIT CULTURED STEM CELLS?

Fruit Cultured Stem Cells have the ability to self-renew and replace specific plant cells that need repair. It ideally works the same way with your skin. The enzymes or plant stem cells, when applied topically help to protect the human skin stem cells from damage and deterioration. It stimulates the skin’s own stem cells to self-repair already broken or damages tissue by sending the message to the stem cells to create proteins, carbohydrates and lipids to help repair fine lines, wrinkles and restore and maintain firmness and elasticity.



SUGGESTED USE: Great for most skin types. Ideal for sun damaged, mature and aging skin. After cleansing, gently apply in an upward motion to the entire face daily. Safe for the delicate areas under your eyes. It is also recommended that you apply the cream to your neck in an upward motion to help combat the premature signs of aging. Use day or night. May be mixed with Canna Cosmetics AM/ PM Moisturizer. Avoid contact with eyes. Use only as directed.



MAIN BENEFITS: Preserves the youthful look of skin while maintaining and locking in moisture. Diminishes the appearance of fine line and wrinkles using fruit cultured stem cells. Helps to rejuvenate, repair and relax the appearance of deeper wrinkles from facial expressions that may lead to crow’s feet, brow furrow wrinkling, laugh lines and other skin creases.



Editor’s note: “I personally use this amazing Apple Stem Cell Cream in the morning. I mix it with Canna Cosmetics AM/PM Moisturizer and apply it under my makeup. It helps tighten the skin; smoothing out any fine lines and mixed with the moisturizer it creates the perfect base for

my makeup application.” “For my nightly regimen, after cleansing my face and making sure it is completely dry, I use the Canna Cosmetics Apple Stem Cell Cream primarily under my eyes and directly on my fine lines. Then I sparingly use Canna Cosmetics Anti-Aging Retinol Cream over the entire face. Although

all the products work wonderfully by themselves, I feel they greatly complement one another.”



INGREDIENTS: AQUA, ALLANTOIN,ALOE BARBADENSIS (ALOE VERA) LEAF, PYRUS MALUS (APPLE) FRUIT EXTRACT (AND) PHYTOCELLTEC MALUS, DOMESTICA, XANTHAN GUM, CLYCERYL STEARATE SE, SODIUM HYARULONATE, SIMMONDSIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) OIL, OLEA EUROPEA OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, CAPRYLIC CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, THEOBROMA CACAO (COCOA) SEED BUTTER, BUTYROSPERUMUM PARKII, STEARYL ALCOHOL, CETYL ALCOHOL, CAMELLIA SINENSIS (GREEN TEA) LEAF EXTRACT, GLUCONOLACTONE (AND) SODIUM BENZOATE (AND) CALCIUM GLUCONATE, GLYCERIN, CETEARYL GLUCOSIDE