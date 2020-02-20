About this product
Strain description: Cherry Pie [orig: Grand Daddy Purple x Durban Poison] is an intensely relaxing indica dominant strain, with fruity, cherry pie aromas and flavors.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
