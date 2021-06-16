RYTHM
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Flower Durban 1/8oz
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
Strain description: Durban is an elevating sativa dominant strain that’s one of nature’s gems, with earthy and spicy flavors to energize and invigorate you.
Strain description: Durban is an elevating sativa dominant strain that’s one of nature’s gems, with earthy and spicy flavors to energize and invigorate you.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!