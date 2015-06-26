About this product

Mega Jackpot is a 65% sativa-dominant hybrid that is said to have originated in the North-Western United States. Its genetics are commonly referenced as a 3-way cross between Jack Herer (sativa), Northern Lights (indica), and Haze (sativa), however, some European growers have indicated the use of Big Bud Indica instead of Haze. Either phenome is said to be highly potent and very fast acting, having the potential of containing a THC concentration. The typical THC potency of Mega Jackpot rangest between 18%-20%, with 0.05% CBD.



Due to its purple hues, Mega Jackpot has a distinctive look with a generous coating of small-ish trichomes to give it a sparkly look. Mega Jackpot has an indica-like, structure being a bushy plant with dark green leaves, large and dense buds, and a thick stalk.



Mega Jackpot has a well-pronounced aroma that is dominated by earthy, skunky and herbal tones, however, the terpene profile is rather complex and users identify a variety of notes ranging from grape and musk, to vanilla and pine.



Medicating with Mega Jackpot is said to stimulate the mind and lift the mood, leading to increased thoughtfullness and a state of happiness and relaxation. Due to its calming effects, Mega Jackpot has been used by medical patients for stress relief, help with mild headaches or light chronic pain, and if used before bed, it as a sedative for overcoming insomnia.