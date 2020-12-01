Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sauce Bros

Sauce Bros

Now N' Later Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Now and Later effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
23% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
23% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!