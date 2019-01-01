Founded in 1985, SCI Consulting Group assists public agencies throughout California with establishment and administration of taxes, assessments, fees, and other special levies. We have established over 100 community-wide funding mechanisms, and currently administer over 600 assessment districts and special tax districts, comprising of over ten million parcels throughout the state. In addition, we have a state-of-the-art service center with expertise in data and document processing and customer care, including inbound and outbound phone calls.