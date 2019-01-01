Sci Consulting Group
About Sci Consulting Group
Founded in 1985, SCI Consulting Group assists public agencies throughout California with establishment and administration of taxes, assessments, fees, and other special levies. We have established over 100 community-wide funding mechanisms, and currently administer over 600 assessment districts and special tax districts, comprising of over ten million parcels throughout the state. In addition, we have a state-of-the-art service center with expertise in data and document processing and customer care, including inbound and outbound phone calls.