BB3 is a hybrid cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. The long lasting effects of this strain will leave the smoker relaxed, and free of stress. Notes of sweet rosewater and cinnamon are found among the "kushy" aroma of these flowers. A great strain for anyone looking for relaxation and bliss.
Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alter ego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of the Bruce Banner strain that has proven to be the popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower in 8 to 10 weeks.
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Scissortail Farms
Scissortail Farms was founded in 2015 by a small group of close friends in Portland, Oregon, who share a deep passion for craft cannabis. We use organic soil, compost teas, and an understanding of the soil food web to help our plants reach their highest potential. Our flowers are slow cured and hand trimmed for quality, presentation, and flavor. As a locally owned business, we love our community, and our employees enjoy a positive workspace, ethical practices, and a living wage. At Scissortail Farms we use water responsibly and always reduce, reuse, and recycle. We are a proud member of the Craft Cannabis Alliance, a group of like -minded businesses seeking to promote and support small, sustainable Oregon owned cannabis companies.