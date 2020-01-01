 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. SecurityBud

SecurityBud

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About SecurityBud

Over the past 5 years SecurityBud has gained the experience and the know-how to effectively secure almost any type of location/situation. With some of the biggest names in business and entertainment trusting SecurityBud as their preferred security provider solidifying who we are as a company and what we set out to accomplish. With our innovative and proprietary installation techniques we innovated and basically started the Residential Security Camera market in Southern California. With nearly 1000 installations going in per year it's no wonder why SecurityBud is fast becoming the #1 Security Company in California. SecurityBud is able to handle nearly any job from small to large. Below are just a few of our beloved customers.