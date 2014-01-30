Seed Bank
The Bubba Kush Strain from Canuk Seeds is the result of two quality parents - Bubblegum and OG Kush.
Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects.
The Bubba strain is a large yielding plant with a heavy bud density, exhibiting a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to a pale purple.
Flowering in 9 weeks this indica dominant strain induces calming, relaxing effects, this bubba strain is the perfect remedy to someone looking to relieve insomnia or stress as it is an excellent sleep enhancer.
Characteristics of the Bubba Kush Strain
Suitable for both indoors and outdoors
Genetics: Bubble Gum X Original Kush
Genotype: 80% Indica/ 20% Sativa
Indoor grow time: 2.5 Months from Seed
THC Content: 18% +
The Bubba Kush Strain is a staff favourite here at Seed King, we think you'll love these Bubba Kush seeds!
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
