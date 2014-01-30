About this product

The Bubba Kush Strain from Canuk Seeds is the result of two quality parents - Bubblegum and OG Kush.



Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects.



The Bubba strain is a large yielding plant with a heavy bud density, exhibiting a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to a pale purple.



Flowering in 9 weeks this indica dominant strain induces calming, relaxing effects, this bubba strain is the perfect remedy to someone looking to relieve insomnia or stress as it is an excellent sleep enhancer.



Characteristics of the Bubba Kush Strain

Suitable for both indoors and outdoors

Genetics: Bubble Gum X Original Kush

Genotype: 80% Indica/ 20% Sativa

Indoor grow time: 2.5 Months from Seed

THC Content: 18% +



The Bubba Kush Strain is a staff favourite here at Seed King, we think you'll love these Bubba Kush seeds!