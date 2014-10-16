Seed Bank
The Chemdawg cannabis strain is the result of crossing the infamous OG Kush & Sour Diesel strains. Our Chemdawg is about 80% Indica with a 65-70 day cultivation time.
Chemdawg plants are highly resilient and great for novice growers, super resistant to most pests and mold, and Chemdog Seeds grow well both indoors and outdoors.
Chemdawg produces a large amount of dense buds with extremely robust flavours and aromas, yielding an intense bouquet of pineapple, diesel & dank Kush. The resulting high is very powerful, so proceed with caution of you are a casual smoker.
Chemdawg is a great medicinal strain with heavy sedative qualities that many medical cannabis patients love, great for pain relief and inducing appetite.
Chemdawg effects
Reported by real people like you
1,651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
