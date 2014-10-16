About this product

The Chemdawg cannabis strain is the result of crossing the infamous OG Kush & Sour Diesel strains. Our Chemdawg is about 80% Indica with a 65-70 day cultivation time.

Chemdawg plants are highly resilient and great for novice growers, super resistant to most pests and mold, and Chemdog Seeds grow well both indoors and outdoors.



Chemdawg produces a large amount of dense buds with extremely robust flavours and aromas, yielding an intense bouquet of pineapple, diesel & dank Kush. The resulting high is very powerful, so proceed with caution of you are a casual smoker.



Chemdawg is a great medicinal strain with heavy sedative qualities that many medical cannabis patients love, great for pain relief and inducing appetite.