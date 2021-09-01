Seed Bank
About this product
Developed back in the 80’s by combining Chocolate Thai with Cantaloupe Haze, these feminized Chocolope seeds produce a sweet taste that is smooth and rich.
Feminized Sativa Seeds
Feminized Chocolope sativa seeds are popular with experienced growers, but also a great option for beginners due to the ease of growing. The yield is quite high and you can expect it to finish flowering in 7 to 9 weeks.
Mental and Physical Relaxation
Chocolope is a fast-acting strain that is quite strong, testing at between 17% and 22% THC composition it is often used for effective relief of stress and depression symptoms. Chocolope marijuana strain is also useful for many other medical conditions and an excellent option for pain relief, headaches and nausea.
The sensation is described by most as being quite subtle but powerful at the same time. A feeling of well being, and happiness along with a relaxed energy that is great for focus. This is a great medicinal strain that does not knock you out or make you sleepy, but will allow you to navigate your day with energetic efficiency.
Chocolope Side Effects
As with any strain you should also be aware of the potential side effects of the Chocolope strain, which can cause dry mouth and dry eyes in particular. Some have even reported anxiety, however this is less of an issue with more experienced users.
Chocolope Strain Characteristics
GENETICS
Chocolate Thai sativa crossed with Cannalope Haze sativa
FLOWERING TIME INDOORS 9-10 weeks
FLOWERING TIME OUTDOORS mid to late October
PLANT HEIGHT Tall
THC CONTENT % 19%
CBD % 0.20%
INDICA / SATIVA % 10% / 90%
INDOOR YIELD 21oz/ m2
OUTDOOR YIELD 32oz/ plant
CLIMATE sunny tropical or mediterranean climate
GROWTH LEVEL easy
RESISTANCE TO DISEASE Can be prone to mold and mildew
Feminized Sativa Seeds
Feminized Chocolope sativa seeds are popular with experienced growers, but also a great option for beginners due to the ease of growing. The yield is quite high and you can expect it to finish flowering in 7 to 9 weeks.
Mental and Physical Relaxation
Chocolope is a fast-acting strain that is quite strong, testing at between 17% and 22% THC composition it is often used for effective relief of stress and depression symptoms. Chocolope marijuana strain is also useful for many other medical conditions and an excellent option for pain relief, headaches and nausea.
The sensation is described by most as being quite subtle but powerful at the same time. A feeling of well being, and happiness along with a relaxed energy that is great for focus. This is a great medicinal strain that does not knock you out or make you sleepy, but will allow you to navigate your day with energetic efficiency.
Chocolope Side Effects
As with any strain you should also be aware of the potential side effects of the Chocolope strain, which can cause dry mouth and dry eyes in particular. Some have even reported anxiety, however this is less of an issue with more experienced users.
Chocolope Strain Characteristics
GENETICS
Chocolate Thai sativa crossed with Cannalope Haze sativa
FLOWERING TIME INDOORS 9-10 weeks
FLOWERING TIME OUTDOORS mid to late October
PLANT HEIGHT Tall
THC CONTENT % 19%
CBD % 0.20%
INDICA / SATIVA % 10% / 90%
INDOOR YIELD 21oz/ m2
OUTDOOR YIELD 32oz/ plant
CLIMATE sunny tropical or mediterranean climate
GROWTH LEVEL easy
RESISTANCE TO DISEASE Can be prone to mold and mildew
Chocolope effects
Reported by real people like you
964 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!