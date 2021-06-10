About this product

Jack Herer Seeds



This Jack Herer Strain is a direct descendant of the original Jack Herer weed from the famous Sensi Seeds group. It's a hybrid cannabis plant that is the result of many years of selective breeding, combining 3 of the strongest varieties known to man. This strain was named to honour Jack Herer, one of America's greatest cannabis activists and author of "The Emperor Wears No Clothes".



Characteristics of Jack Herer Seeds

Jack Herer weed produces so much resin that even the branches glisten with crystals. High Times wrote: "The bud was heavy with crystals and resin, the high was immediate and cerebral. An excellent strain".



Unfortunately the exact genetics were never released to the public, however the smoke shows hints of sativa haze characteristics with a sweet, skunky taste.... these seeds produce phenomenal weed plants and these Jack Herer seeds are one of our favouites!