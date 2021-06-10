Seed Bank
About this product
Jack Herer Seeds
This Jack Herer Strain is a direct descendant of the original Jack Herer weed from the famous Sensi Seeds group. It's a hybrid cannabis plant that is the result of many years of selective breeding, combining 3 of the strongest varieties known to man. This strain was named to honour Jack Herer, one of America's greatest cannabis activists and author of "The Emperor Wears No Clothes".
Characteristics of Jack Herer Seeds
Jack Herer weed produces so much resin that even the branches glisten with crystals. High Times wrote: "The bud was heavy with crystals and resin, the high was immediate and cerebral. An excellent strain".
Unfortunately the exact genetics were never released to the public, however the smoke shows hints of sativa haze characteristics with a sweet, skunky taste.... these seeds produce phenomenal weed plants and these Jack Herer seeds are one of our favouites!
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!