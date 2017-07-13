Seed Bank
About this product
The Northern Lights Strain was originally designed as an indoor cannabis seed strain in US in the late 1970s. Northern Lights was originally a stabilized cannabis sativa strain crossed with an Afghani indica hybrid. Northern Lights then traveled to Holland as a clone where it was introduced to the commercial cannabis seed market in the 80’s.
Northern Lights #5 distinctly shows its Afghani indica genetic background; it is a small plant that produces, big highly resinous flowers. Although it was initially developed for indoor growers excellent results have been produced indoors and outdoors.
Northern Lights #5 has a sweet, earthy taste that produces a physically comfortable but lazy feeling, the Northern Lights Strain is known to some as ‘couch lock’ weed.
Northern Lights #5 effects
Reported by real people like you
144 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
