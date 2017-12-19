Seed Bank
Space Queen Seeds are one of our most popular strains and with good reason, the massive colas are covered in brilliant trichome crystals and the final buds deliver a potent punch. The aromas are a unique blend of lemon, pine and pineapple, with a dash of dank chronic.
Space Queen is a legendary hybrid marijuana strain that is a cross between Cinderella 99 and Roman, a 50/50 sat/indica hybrid, averaging about 8 weeks flowering time and the yield is above average when grown under the right conditions.
Space Queen Cannabis Seeds will impress the most seasoned of smokers and reward the patient grower with superior, dank chronic, with a long list of medicinal benefits.
Space Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
426 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
