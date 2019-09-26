Seed Bank
The effects are felt as a loose and mellow hit to the body, but a 10% ratio of Sativa genetics leaves room for some happy dreamy thoughts before you crash on the couch. Grows well in west-coast climates.
Flowering Time: 8-10 Weeks
THC Content: 18- 20%
Earthy lemon taste with notes of spicy Kush and woody freshness
Tahoe OG effects
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
