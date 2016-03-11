Loading…
Logo for the brand Select Oil

Select Oil

Select Elite .5g Blaze - Indica

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

Blaze effects

8 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
25% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Arthritis
37% of people say it helps with arthritis
