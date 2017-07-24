Select Oil
Select Dabbables 1g Cheese Quake - Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
· Easily applied to a hot nail & vaporized with a glass rig, or dripped onto a joint or bowl of flower for an extra kick of flavor and potency
· Ready-to-dap with activated cannabis oil and strain-specific cannabis terpenes
Select Dabbables tests between 80% to 95% THC.
Cheese Quake effects
Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
