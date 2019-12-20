About this product
About this strain
Gelato #33 effects
Reported by real people like you
273 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
